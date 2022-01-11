BINGHAMTON, NY – It’s COLD today, and if you’re cold, your pet is most likely cold.

Of course, you shouldn’t leave your dog or cat outside when the temperatures drop, but not every dog and cat has a warm home to stay in.

Here are some things you can do to help the stray animals in your area stay safe this winter, according to the Humane Society of the United States.

The first thing you can do is make a shelter. This can easily be done for cats with a plastic tub.

Shelters should be raised a few inches off the ground, and should have hay or straw on the floor.

If you’re constructing your own bigger shelter, a door made of burlap or plastic will help keep the chill out.

Another thing you can do is provide food and water. Animals that are outside need more food to help keep their energy up. Avoid putting food or water in metal bowls for outside animals as their tongue could freeze and get stuck.

And finally, check for animals before moving your car. Parked cars have warm engines that animals can be drawn to. To keep them safe, bang on your hood before starting your engine.