How to beat the heat in Greater Binghamton this weekend

With extreme temperatures in the forecast for this weekend, Greater Binghamton residents should be aware of how to beat the heat.

The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued an excessive heat watch starting Friday afternoon through Saturday evening. Temperatures are expected to approach near triple digits on both days. Lourdes Physician Assistant Stephanie Lemus says it’s important to be aware of the signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke that include headaches, dizziness, along with nausea and vomiting.

“It’s as simple as just getting out of the sun and the heat for just a few moments. Drinking a lot of water, resting, and our bodies are pretty amazing that they can recover pretty quickly when we take care of them.”

Binghamton Parks announced that all fees will be waved at city pools this weekend to help beat the heat. Those looking for other places to avoid the heat in Broome can spend time in any of the various cooling areas. Cooling areas include the Broome County Library, Oakdale Mall, and the Johnson City Senior and more.

For a full list of cooling areas, click here.