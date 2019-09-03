How the Tioga County Office building is supporting Suicide Awareness Month

TIOGA COUNTY N.Y -660 flags cover the lawn of the Tioga County Office Building representing lives cut tragically short.

The “Field of the Forgotten Fallen” is designed to raise awareness about Veteran suicide.

The exhibit was installed by the Tioga County Veterans’ Service Agency in recognition of Suicide Prevention Awareness Month.

The 660 flags represent the 660 veterans who commit suicide every month in this country, which equates to 22 service members each day.



Veterans Service Officer Michael Middaugh encourages everyone to consider how they can help veterans access the services they need.

“Out of the 20-22 a day that take their own lives, 14 aren’t getting any kind of services, mental health services that they need, and that’s sad. This shouldn’t happen. We have a mental health clinic right here in Tioga County through our Mental Hygiene department. Veterans can use that every day, just walk in the office here at crisis I’ll walk over there with you, I’ll walk that walk with you right beside you and we’ll share that struggle together,” says Middaugh.

Middaugh says Tioga County lost one of its veterans 2 years ago when Army Captain Timothy Neal of Candor took his life.

If you need help or would like to get involved, contact Middaugh at 687-8239.

Or stop in and see him at 1062 Route 38 in Owego, no appointment necessary.