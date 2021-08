BROOME COUNTY – Broome County has been labeled an area of “high” COVID-19 spread by the CDC.

Broome County residents are encouraged to wear masks and get vaccinated, however, how many people in the county have gotten the shot?

According to the CDC, 62% of county residents are fully vaccinated.

That’s about 103,102 people.

109,778 have received at least one dose.

86.7% of people over the age of 65 have had at least one dose, and 83% of them are vaccinated.