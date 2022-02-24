BINGHAMTON, NY – The CDC recently updated their guidelines on how long some people should wait before receiving their second dose of an MRNA vaccine.

Recent guidelines say that waiting 8 weeks before getting that second dose would be more beneficial, especially in men aged 12 to 39.

Previously, the time frame to wait was 3 weeks for Pfizer, 4 for Moderna. These guidelines remain in place for those who are immunocompromised, adults 65 and older and those who need fast protection due to increased community transmission.

What’s the reasoning for the longer wait?

According to the CDC, men between 12 and 39 years are at a greater risk for myocarditis, which is inflammation of the heart muscle, and a longer wait period may decrease the risk for the condition.

The CDC says that even though guidelines have been adjusted, the risk of getting myocarditis from the vaccine remains small.

They also note that some studies have shown that waiting 8 weeks not only lowers the risk of contracting the condition, but antibody responses and vaccine effectiveness may also increase in the longer waiting period.