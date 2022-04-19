BINGHAMTON, NY – Power out? If so, your mind may be on your fridge and freezer, wondering how long your groceries can last before power is restored.

Eating spoiled food can make you very sick. Here’s the CDC’s guidelines on how long your food can stay good for.

If your fridge and freezer doors are closed, food will be good for about 4 hours, says the CDC. If the freezer is stocked, that stuff will stay good for about 48 hours in a full freezer, 24 hours in a half full freezer.

If it’s already been for hours, and you have a cooler and ice available to you, use that to store your food.

If you’re unsure as to if you can eat the food or not, it’s likely best to just throw it out.

Meat, fish, cut fruits and vegetables, eggs, milk and other leftovers should be the first to go after 4 hours. Toss any food that smells weird, has an odd color or texture. Additionally, toss any food that is above 40 degrees. You can refreeze or cook thawed frozen food that still has ice crystals or is at 40 degrees or below.