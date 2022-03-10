ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Aggressive driving can lower gas mileage by 10-40% in the city and 15-30% on the highway, according to the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). To put it into perspective, it’s like throwing away between $0.25-$1 per gallon, which adds up quickly.

Easing up on the gas pedal can save money on gas. Putting the pedal to the floor uses more gas and means making more frequent trips to the gas pump. With the average price of regular gas in the Capital Region pushing almost $4.50, frequent trips can take a chunk out of people’s wallets.

It’s not just the price of gas that’s hitting people in the pocket, it’s also the price of just about everything else including food and other domestic items used frequently like toothpaste, paper products, and cleaning supplies.

Ways to save on gas

Don’t let vehicles idle or cut back on idle time

Remove roof racks or other accessories that create drag

Remove heavy items from the inside

Make sure tires are inflated to the right pressure

Carpool, telecommute to work, or use public transportation

Shop around or use an app to find the best price

Don’t use premium grade unless it’s recommended by car manufacturer

Use cash or a credit card that offers rewards

Fill up at the beginning of the week

Keep up on car maintenance

*Source: AARP, Consumer Affairs, DOE, NerdWallet, The Penny Hoarder

Fuel efficiency is lower in cold temperatures. Parking a car in a warm garage, using a heated seat or defroster less, and taking shorter trips can offset cold-weather fuel use. “Cold weather effects can vary by vehicle model. However, expect conventional gasoline vehicles to suffer a 10% to 20% fuel economy loss in city driving and a 15% to 33% loss on short trips,” according to fueleconomy.gov.

A more expensive option in the short term is to buy a more fuel-efficient vehicle. However, fuel economy for hybrid and electric vehicles is reduced in the cold temperature as well. Hybrid and electric vehicles may also be too expensive. The average cost of a hybrid, electric, or gas/flex vehicle was between $524-$689 in 2020, according to Experian.