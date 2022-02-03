BINGHAMTON, NY – As our second big storm of the winter brews, here’s what Binghamton is looking at in the coming hours.

Snowfall is going to be much less than anticipated, perhaps as low as 2 inches. Well that’s always welcome news, those in the area need to be on high alert for ice.

Sleet and freezing rain beginning on Thursday and lasting into the night will create issues and messy driving in the overnight hours and into Friday.

It might be a good idea to have a work from home plan on Friday, but if you have to go in, make sure you have a snowbrush, ice scraper, water, phone charger and other emergency kit items in your car.

Friday afternoon is looking a little better for travel than Friday morning, however, snow will continue to fall until sunset.

NewsChannel 34 is working to keep you informed on the latest weather, accidents and closings in the area. Stay safe!