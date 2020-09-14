House Postal Oversight Hearing

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A House committee is meeting to consider calls for removing Postmaster General Louis DeJoy from his post.

Democrats have accused DeJoy of several conflicts of interest, including holding tens of millions of dollars in stocks in companies that would benefit from the privatization of the Postal Service.

As NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us, the committee wants to shed light on how DeJoy’s leadership could impact the mail-in voting process for the 2020 election.

“We have a crony at the helm at our nation’s Postal Service.”

Virginia Congressman Gerry Connolly says he’s concerned the leadership of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.

“We know postal workers can handle the volume of that election mail. The question is whether those at the helm are taking steps to hinder that capacity and slow it down.

New York Congresswoman Carolyn Maloney says allegations DeJoy reimbursed former employees for political contributions he urged them to make are a serious problem.

“If true these allegations are not only incredibly unethical they are illegal.”

Maryland Congressman Jamie Raskin questioned why DeJoy was even appointed to the job in the first place.

“How did this happen?”

This was not a presidential appointment so it didn’t go through the office of government ethics. I don’t think there’s anyway the office of government ethics would’ve signed off on an agency head who has large amounts of stock in a company that is contracting with the agency.”

Republicans on the committee defended DeJoy and called the hearing a waste of time.

“An absolute farce not a single one of the witnesses even work for the USPS.”

Georgia Congressman Jody Hice called the hearing an attempt at political assassination.

“This is in my opinion as close to a Kangaroo court I have ever seen.”

Lawmakers say they plan to continue their investigation in DeJoy’s qualifications to lead the agency.

Reporting in Washington, I’m Morgan Wright.