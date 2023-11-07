JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Dick’s House of Sport will soon be a go to destination for those who want to stay active on the ice this season.

Dick’s is hosting its House of Sport Ice Rink Grand Opening Celebration from November 18 to November 19 in Johnson City. The celebration will begin with a ribbon cutting and Sport Matters Grant presentation at 10 a.m. on Saturday and will be followed by a variety of open skate sessions for the public to enjoy.

Opening weekend skate sessions will be held from 10:30 a.m. to noon, 1 to 3, 3:30 to 5:30, and 6 to 9 both days. Admission for athletes ages 12 and older is $10 without skates or $18 with skates and $8 for athletes under 12 with skates or $16 for those without. Tickets can be purchased here.

To keep the excitement of its ice rink’s grand opening going, Dick’s is offering a season pass for those looking to skate the entirety of winter. Passholders can pay a onetime fee for the season, allowing them to join any and all of the store’s scheduled open skate hours beginning November 17.

Open skate hours will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday and Friday, 12 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, and 12 to 4 Sunday. Passes start at $30, and a full list of pricing options can be found here.

Dick’s proudly says its ice rink was built for play. From November 20 to February 25, the sporting goods store will be offering private ice time rentals for teams, coaches, families, and friends who want to get some practice in before the big game. Rentals range between $90 and $180. To view time slots and sign up, click here.

Alongside all of the activities Dick’s has planned for the rink, it will also be offering a unique party experience for its athletes’ birthdays. The store will also be home to birthday parties beginning November 21. The party package includes a private skate for up to 15 guests, music, gift bags, food, and more for $350. To check it out, click here.

Dick’s aims to be your ice rink headquarters this season. For more information, visit dickssportinggoods.com.

Dick’s House of Sport is located at 629 Harry L. Drive at the Oakdale Commons.