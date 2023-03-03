BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The day before Parade Day is always Peeling Day at the House of Reardon.

About 20 people were busy peeling, cutting and chopping in the restaurant’s back banquet room to prepare for tomorrow’s popular ham and cabbage dinners.

500 pounds of cabbage, 450 pounds of potatoes and 300 pounds of carrots were prepared to accompany 7 cases of ham.

Each year, House of Reardon on Grant Street in Binghamton sells about 500 ham and cabbage dinners along with corned beef sandwiches and ham sandwiches.

Owner Josh Spring says he appreciates the support of family, friends and longtime customers.

“We just had our hundredth year in business here at House of Reardon this year. This parade is one of our best days of the year by far. It’s great to have all of these people help us out with the peeling and being part of the tradition every single year.”

Spring says his volunteers get lunch and a drink.

House of Reardon begins sales at 11 a.m. tomorrow and people can start calling in orders at 10.

There’s seating indoors and outdoors with heaters.

Plus curbside pickup by calling 722-9674.

Spring cautions that they typically sell out by 5 p.m.

In a couple weeks, the volunteers will be back preparing the same amount of food for Saint Patrick’s Day.