House of Reardon continues ham and cabbage dinner tradition with take-out

BINGHAMTON, NY – Pandemic restrictions don’t mean that you can’t get a traditional Irish-American meal this Saint Patty’s Day.

House of Reardon on Binghamton’s Eastside took its curbside takeout of ham and cabbage dinners to a whole new level today.

The restaurant expects to sell as many as 500 of the meals today.

While capacity limits bar Reardon’s from having the shoulder-to-shoulder crowds of a typical Saint Patrick’s Day, owner Josh Spring says the takeout system is in high gear.

“It’s nice to see familiar faces come down and family come down and enjoy a meal. Usually, we are overcrowded and blown out at the seams, but this year is a little different with the COVID restrictions,” says Spring.

Spring says he had 8 cooks and 3 support staff on shift today along with a couple of curbside runners to keep up with the volume.

Not sure if they have any left now, but you can call 722-9674 to find out.