BINGHAMTON, NY – The first round of awardees from the Broome County Housing Trust Fund were announced this morning at Community Foundations.

The Broome County Housing Trust Fund awards $190,000 in grants to support affordable, quality housing.

Shown here, Canal Plaza is an example of quality housing.

This grant was launched in December of 2021 through the Attorney General’s Office and Enterprise

Community Partners Anti-Displacement Learning Network.

Broome County Legislator for District 12, Karen Beebe says this is a step in the right direction.

“This is addressing a critical need. It’s no secret we really lack safe, affordable housing, low income and very low income residents need this,” says Beebe.

$30,000 is awarded to C-N-Y Fair Housikng to expand fair housing services in Broome County.

Southern Door Community Land Trust received $100,000 for its Energy Burden Reduction Program to retrofit current and future premanently affordable housing units.

Public Policy and Education Fun got $60,000 to support tenant organizing and direct outreach.