BINGHAMTON, NY – A house fire broke out early this morning in Binghamton’s First Ward.

The entire front of 8 Slauson Avenue was destroyed in this multi-story fire.

When we arrived on the scene, fire fighters were seen raking through everything on what was the front porch of the house.

Fire investigators were also on the scene taking pictures inside the house.

Investigators were still trying to determine a cause of the blaze this morning.