VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Saturday night, at approximately 11 p.m., the Vestal Fire Department responded to an active house fire at 2317 Hemlock Lane.

According to reports, law enforcement units arrived first and confirmed heavy smoke and fire on the first floor of the home.

Vestal Police were able to clear the house and determine that nobody was trapped inside.

The Vestal Fire Department said that responding units were met with a ‘fast and rapid spreading’ fire. They were unable to enter the residence and battled the fire from the outside.

Vestal Ambulance arrived on the scene and evaluated one person for smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

The fire was eventually contained and overhaul efforts began later in the evening.

The Vestal Fire Department was assisted by Endwell Fire, West Corners Fire, and the Vestal Volunteer Fire Department.