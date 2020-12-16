House and Senate working on COVID-19 relief

WASHINGTON DC -Leadership from both the House and the Senate continue to find a path forward on COVID 19 relief negotiations.

NewsChannel 34’s Morgan Wright shows us the topics the two sides still need to work out, including state and local aid.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says the path forward on COVID Relief depends on what both parties are willing to give up…

{***Senate Majority Leader, Sen Mitch McConnell, R/KY ***} Liability protection and state and local.

McConnell says Democrats and Republicans can debate those two issues later – but need to provide more relief for American families, the unemployed, and small businesses, now.

{***Senate Majority Leader, Sen Mitch McConnell, R/KY ***} We ought to agree to go forward on what we can agree on.

McConnell says he and Democratic leadership have agreed not to leave town until they reach a deal… but so far the new relief bill doesn’t include aid to state and local governments – a major sticking point for Democrats.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer argued states need that money for vaccine distribution and production.

{Senate Democratic Leader, Sen. Chuck Schumer, D/NY} The states badly need that money, and we need to get it done for every American.

Maryland Senator Ben Cardin says even without local aid… other provisions will help.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} the aid to our school systems are in this bill, the health care issues help local government, some of the renter issues will help local government so there are provisions in here that will help state and local government

Cardin says Democrats may have to wait to provide direct aid until next year.

{Senator Ben Cardin, D/MD} there’ll be a new administration we recognize this is not the last chapter in covid relief…

Time is of the essence for lawmakers… they have just days to vote on and pass a relief measure before their scheduled Christmas break.