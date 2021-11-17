House and Senate look to next legislative items before end of year

WASHINGTON D.C. (NEXSTAR) — Both the House and the Senate are racing against the clock as there are still many legislative items to take care of before the end of the year. Lawmakers move on to the next big items on their agenda, starting with the National Defense Authorization Act.

“The whole essence of our effort is to deter countries from thinking that a military response would prevail, facing the United States,” said Sen. Jack Reed (D-R.I.).

Reed says there is plenty of bipartisan support for the bill.

“We’re looking at the dimensions of warfare expanding into space, into cyber,” Reed said.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) says Republicans and Democrats want to add a new manufacturing proposal to the NDAA.

“It’ll relieve our overburdened supply chains, including ensuring a steady, steady supply of domestic made semiconductor chips so vital to our economy,” Schumer said.

But some Republicans such as Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.) worry about the final price of the defense bill.

“We need to get realistic about what has to be in the bill, and then we have to get realistic about the top line numbers and move forward,” Blunt said.

Democrats have not forgotten about President Biden’s social spending plan, and say they will work to get the Build Back Better Act passed.

“We aim to pass it before Christmas,” Schumer said.

Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) says he thinks the Build Back Better Act could increase inflation, though that has been disputed by economists and analysts in leading rating agencies.

“If BBB passes, it’ll only exacerbate, only make worse, inflation, not only this year, but next year,” McConnell said.

House lawmakers said they will continue to push for the social spending plan and get a vote to happen as soon as possible.