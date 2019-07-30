Hot air balloons rally at Spiedie Fest

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – While Spiedie Fest began as a cooking contest in 1983, it truly turned into the extravaganza it is today with the addition of hot air balloons a couple of years later.

Each year, dozens of hot air balloonists from across the country, and even the hemisphere, come to Otsiningo Park and take to the skies.

Plus each year, there is at least one large special shape balloon.

This year, it will be Sax the Saxophone.

Launches take place in the early evening at around 6:30 on Friday, Saturday and Sunday and in the morning between 6 and 7 on Saturday and Sunday.

Rides are available to purchase at the festival.

For more information, go to http://SpiedieFest.com or call 765-6604.