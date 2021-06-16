Hospitals expand visitation hours

BINGHAMTON, NY – As New York State lifts most of its COVID restrictions, local hospitals and nursing homes are expanding their visitation procedures.

UHS and Lourdes put out a joint statement announcing that the hours for visiting patients in their hospitals will return to pre-pandemic times.

However, certain restrictions remain in place.

Visitors must wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

And they will still be subject to a health screening upon entry.

Children under 12 are still not allowed.

And anyone experiencing possible coronavirus symptoms is asked not to come.

Specific hours for each facility can be found at Ascension.org for Lourdes and NYUHS.org for Wilson, Binghamton General and Chenango Memorial hospitals.