BROOME COUNTY – The COVID-19 numbers for Broome County continue to climb on Friday.

The total overall number of cases hasn’t risen too much at 730, however 101 of those cases are new.

Hospitalizations are also way up, rising from 33 to 50.

Two more deaths are also being reported today, bringing that total number up to 370