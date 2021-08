BINGHAMTON, NY – A local credit union is merging with another based in Syracuse.

Horizons Federal Credit Union is becoming part of Empower FCU effective October 1st.

Horizons has 3 full scale branches in Endwell, Binghamton and Vestal as well as a small operation located within the Binghamton Housing Authority building downtown.

Empower has 25 branches spread across Central New York, including on Harry L Drive in Johnson City, but primarily in the Syracuse area.