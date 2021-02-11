Honoring Black History: Robert Johnson Jr’s story

LONDONDERRY, VT – This year, NewsChannel 34 is Honoring Black History by taking inspiration from the classic book of poetry by Maya Angelou titled “And Still I Rise.”

At Magic Mountain in Londonderry, you will find Robert Johnson Jr.

He fell in love with the sport over 30 years ago.

“I started in 1978, I am a UVMer, I took it for gym because I thought it would be hilarious and

fun and I found out oh no it was hard,” says Johnson.

This is his first season as the Ski Director at Magic Mountain.

“It’s been tough and exhausting but well rewarding and worth it,” says Johnson.

Johnson says there’s been an increase of people coming to the mountain. He’s been giving up to four lessons a week.

“So I have been inundated with lessons this year, people calling scheduling lessons that I have

been scrambling to get instructors, just juggling to get instructors to fill the lessons that have

been coming,” says Johnson.

But the pandemic makes it difficult to get instructors.

“If there is snowboard lessons, I am the only snowboard instructor that I have, I can pull another

snowboarder from another department when I need him, but for beginners anything above a

beginner it’s me,” says Johnson.

Johnson says there’s only 2-10% of people of color participating in the sport.

He hopes to be a part of the solution that helps break barriers in the industry.

“I am trying to get the national brotherhood of skier clubs here, I know once they get here they

will return,” says Johnson.

His favorite memories on the slopes are spent with his loved ones.

“Riding with my family, skiing with my family, skiing with my wife, riding with my daughter,” says Johnson.

And you can’t forget Sander, his two year-old son.

Johnson says it brings him lots of emotions to see him on a snowboard.

“It just fills me with so much joy that you know when people start to cry and stuff and it’s all

corny yeah that is me,” says Johnson.

And sharing his love for the sport.

“that is the easiest thing in the world,” says Johnson.