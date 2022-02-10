BINGHAMTON, NY – Tonight, we profile a local woman who is making it her life’s work to support others in their journey to heal their mind, body and soul.

As NewsChannel 34’s Jim Ehmke shows us, Ebony Tutora wants everyone to see the divinity and royalty in others.

Ebony Tutora runs Queens Recognize Queens, a spiritual wellness brand.

Through group sessions and one-on-one programs, Tutora helps clients get to the core of their essence and to connect with their personal power.

“If you want to be the best, you have to know what’s happening in your mind, in your body, in your spirit in order to be fully aligned. So, that is my unique approach and for me it is has been extremely effective for working with powerful, powerful leaders,” says Tutora.

Tutora advises primarily over Zoom with people from as far away as Texas, Nevada and California.

And she shares her messages of self-affirmation over Instagram and the audio-based social media site Clubhouse, where she met Carla Love of Las Vegas.

“What makes her so amazing is because she is able to deep dive into some of those things really quickly and pick up on some of those things that can get immediate results for people. Even if that immediate result is to kind of cry it out for that day and feel better about whatever it is that might be holding you back,” says Love.

Tutora centers her approach around 3 pillars, beginning with addressing childhood trauma.

Her second pillar is teaching people to have the mindset and fortitude to set their goals and not be deterred by outside obstacles. And, in her third pillar, she uses meditation as a pathway to mindfulness.

“Mindfulness is that tool that expands our awareness to allow us to see what are we thinking, what are we believing, do we have peace within us?” says Tutora.

Tutora says she began her journey of healing after a near death experience at the hands of an abusive partner when she was a young adult.

Since then, she’s used her techniques to gain confidence and an unshakable sense of self and share it with her clients, primarily other women of color.

“I believe we have to take back our power at the foundation of who we are, everyday. And this, to me personally, has been helping me to help Black people, whether they are entrepreneurs, whether they are in leadership positions, take back your power,” says Tutora.

Tutora says the Black community has been psychologically manipulated and told that they are not good enough.

Her goal is to debunk the myth of inferiority and help people achieve their goals.

“If you don’t know the first essence of who you are, how can you fully live a life where you are happy, healthy and wealthy? Regardless of what’s happening in the outside world. I think that’s what wellness to me represents, no matter what’s happening, I am well,” says Tutora.

Tutora looks to share her voice and her truth as she travels her own journey toward inner peace.

You can follow Ebony on Instagram at Queens Recognize Queens and learn more about her at QueensRecognizeQueens.com.

NewsChannel 34 will air a 30 minute special titled Honoring Black History: Mind, Body, Soul twice on Saturday February 26th.

It will broadcast at 1:30 on WIVT, and at 7:30 P-M on WBGH.