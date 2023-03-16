UTICA, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – AAA Northeast is urging Honda owners to heed to a recent seat belt recall.

Owners of some 500,000 Honda models will receive recall notices beginning April 17th, due to the fact that front seat belts may not latch properly.

The recall includes the 2017-2020 CR-V, the 2018-2019 Accord, the 2018-2020 Odyssey, 2019 Odyssey, and the 2019-2020 Acura RDX.

Honda says that the front seat belt released button can stop the buckle from latching, increasing the risk of injury to a driver or passenger in a crash.

AAA says that Honda owners need to get their vehicles checked out to ensure that they are as safe as possible.