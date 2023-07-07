CORTLANDVILLE, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) A Homer man has been arrested following a report of disorderly conduct at a Pit Stop gas station.

Casey Brown, 36, was taken into custody by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office with no issues. He was believed to be under the influence of a narcotic and upon arrest, an illegal weapon was found in his possession. He was transported to the Sheriff’s Office where he was later released.

He was charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree and Appearance in Public Under Influence of a Narcotic. He will appear in court later next week.