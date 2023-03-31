VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Homeowners looking to upgrade their domestic environment have a one-stop options for finding the right contractors this weekend.

The Southern Tier Home Builders and Remodelers Association is bringing its annual Home and Garden Show back to the Events Center on the Binghamton University campus.

The free event features a wide variety of residential contractors, suppliers, landscapers and financial institutions.

One of the vendors, Catskill Sheds, has partnered with the association to raffle off an 8′ by 8′ shed, including free delivery.

STHBRA President Mary Murphy Harrison says home builders and remodelers continue to be very busy.

“Especially the last few years with pandemic and people working at home, a lot of people are looking around their house, say the kitchen needs updating, the bathroom needs updating. We’re entertaining more at home so we need a bigger deck. Our landscaping doesn’t look as great as we want it to. So, instead of traveling, they’re spending a lot more time at home and realizing that they need to update things.”

The show is sponsored by Visions Federal Credit Union and Barney and Dickenson.

Harrison says more than 60 vendors signed up for the show and some were still being added today.

Hours are 9 to 5 tomorrow and 10 to 4 on Sunday.

And there is plenty of free parking.