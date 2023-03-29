VESTAL, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – This weekend, April 1-2, the Southern Tier Home Builders and Remodelers Association will host its Home and Garden Show at the Binghamton University Events Center.

It’s one of the region’s largest showcases of local home and garden products and service providers, including construction, landscaping, home energy, and finance experts.

“Our show has the residential construction industry all under one roof,” said Donna Ciancio, Executive Officer, STHBRA.

The event will run from 9 to 5 on Saturday, and 10 to 4 on Sunday. Admission is free.

Exhibitor Catskill Sheds is also giving away a shed this year. Anyone can register to win at the entrance.