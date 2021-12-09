BINGHAMTON, NY – A local singer is having her dream come true by performing an entire program of seasonal favorites at the Forum Theater in Binghamton this weekend.

Vocalist Ayana Del Valle will be the guest soloist for the Binghamton Philharmonic Orchestra’s annual Home for the Holidays concert.

Del Valle is a music teacher at Johnson City Elementary, owner of Del Valle School of Voice and a member of the band Caviar and Grits.

She’ll be singing such holiday standards such as The Christmas Song, commonly referred to as Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire, Home for the Holidays and she’ll read Twas the Night Before Christmas to musical accompaniment.

Del Valle says she grew up singing Christmas carols.

“Singing Christmas music with my big sister and family. Hearing those strings. This is the culmination of a little girl’s dream,” says Del Valle.

Del Valle says it’s been a tradition for her and her son to attend the concert in past years so she’s very excited to have him in the audience.

The concert is this Saturday at 7:30.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will be making an appearance and will be available for pictures.

Ticket information is at BinghamtonPhilharmonic.org.