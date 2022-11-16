BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The Roberson Museum is once again decked out for the season.

Home for the Holidays opens tomorrow with trees throughout 3 floors of the museum.

There are dozens of trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses and organizations.

The International Forest is back with celebrations of different ethnic cultures.

And the mansion is lush with lights and decorations, including a pleasant pheasant opening presents display.

Marketing and Events Coordinator Emily Kuebler said the designers went all out this year. She says all the hard work is worth it.

“Once it’s done, it’s just incredible,” said Kuebler. “To come in and see this every single day is tremendous. And to see the community come together like this and see everybody put everything aside and go all out on their trees, Christmas music playing everywhere, it’s a great experience.”

On the second floor near the planetarium is the NewsChannel 34 Adoptable Pet/Clear the Shelters themed tree.

There will be plenty of special events throughout Home for the Holidays including live music on the weekends, special mansion tours, ornament painting and a visit from Santa on December 17th.

Also, on December 3rd, a Holiday Marketplace will feature 35 vendors selling gifts and artwork throughout the museum.

Roberson is open 7 days a week for Home for the Holidays which runs through January 6th.

For more information, go to roberson.org.