Home Depot volunteers brighten up the area around Good Shepherd Village

ENDWELL N.Y – Home Depot volunteers are once again making things nicer for some people with memory loss.

Home Depot volunteers previously planted flowers and shrubs in the garden and installed some solar lighting.

They even brought in a lighted Christmas Tree for the holidays last year.

Several employees from the store in Johnson City returned to Good Shepherd Village at Endwell’s Memory Garden today.

They installed a patio made of planters surrounded by landscaping for the residents of the Memory Loss Facility to use.

Good Shepherd Village has a secure, outdoor area for people with dementia and other cognitive impairments to enjoy.

Health Care Administrator Jennifer Davidson says, “It helps keep them active and engaged in the outdoors. We have different plants, we have different perennials, and annuals. They help with our planter boxes, and just the sunshine is great for them.”

