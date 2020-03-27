Home Central Store employee charged with arson

VESTAL, N.Y. (WETM) – Richard Millard, an employee at the Home Central Store in Vestal, has been charged with arson after a fire broke out on Feb. 13 while customers were in the store.

On Thursday February 13, 2020 at approximately 1:40PM the Vestal Fire & Police Departments responded to a fire at the Home Central Store located at 199 Stage Road in the Town of Vestal. At the time of the fire, the location was occupied by both employees and patrons, who were all able to exit the building safely.

The fire caused extensive damage to the warehouse portion of the store culminating in a complete loss of the warehouse and its contents. Due to the work of the firefighters, the retail portion of the store was relatively undamaged and suffered only minor smoke damage.

Police did not provide information regarding how the fire was started.

Members of the Vestal Fire Department were assisted at the scene by Vestal Police Department, Vestal Ambulance, Endicott Fire Department, West Corners Fire Department, Endwell Fire Department, Town of Binghamton Fire Department, Five Mile Point Fire Department, Broome County Sheriff’s Office, Broome County Office of Emergency Services Fire Coordinators, Broome County Bureau of Fire Investigation, and NYSEG.