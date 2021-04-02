Home Central reopens in Vestal, a year after fire

VESTAL, NY – It’s been about a year now since a former employee set the Home Central location in Vestal on fire.

The fire took out the warehouse side of the building, and firefighters were able to get it under control leaving very little damage to the retail side of the store.

Today, the business was able to reopen a new and improved home improvement store.

While Home Central faced some challenges when it came to getting material, they never lost hope.

General Manager Ryan Rennells says he is very fortunate to have such a great team.

“But our team is full of amazing people, they did a great job, they stuck with us and it’s such a great day right now to get them back home and we’re really excited to be open,” says Rennells.

The new store now has extra room on the sales floor that will feature special order finishes for contractors and home owners to look at.

The store is open Monday through Friday 7:30 to 7:00, Saturday 7:30 to 5:00 and Sundays 9:00 to 3:00.