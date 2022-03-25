BINGHAMTON, NY – The Home and Garden Show is back this weekend after a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic.

The Southern Tier Homebuilders and Remodelers Association is putting on the show inside the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena tomorrow and Sunday.

Vendors and service providers will display their offerings in areas such as construction, landscaping, home energy and finance.

Fine Line Homes is based in Athens, P-A and serves about a 60 mile radius.

New Home Expert Brandon Meyers says it’s nice to be able to answer people’s questions face-to-face.

“Helps with name recognition. Even though we’ve been in business 50 years, it is nice to keep your name out there, have people talking about your homes, referrals, being able to see the new floor plans, the new layouts, what kind of quality and consistency that we deliver time and time again,” says Meyers.

Admission is 5 dollars for adults, kids are free.

Many of the vendors are offering discounts, giveaways and prizes.

The Home and Garden Show runs from 9 to 6 tomorrow and from 10 to 4 on Sunday.