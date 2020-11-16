Hollie Levine wins Family Court Judge seat

BINGHAMTON, NY – The much higher number of Democrats who used absentee ballots in the recent election has vaulted a judicial candidate to the bench.

Hollie Levine has been elected the new Broome County Family Court Judge after absentee ballot counting concluded today.

She will replace Judge Spero Pines who is retiring.

Levine gathered 12,338 votes in absentee ballots, while her opponent, Steve Cornwell got 5,843.

The nearly 6,500 vote advantage more than made up for Levine’s deficit on Election Night when she trailed by about 5,300 votes.

Levine says her new job is to make people’s lives better, but called running for the position an emotional roller coaster.

“I’m very excited and I’m very thankful to the voters of Broome County for trusting me to be their next Broome County Family Court Judge. I ran a very hard campaign in these COVID times, so it definitely had its challenges. I’m very appreciative of the voters of Broome County for having the confidence to elect me to be their next Broome County Family Court Judge,” says Levine.

Republican candidate Steve Cornwell made a short statement in concession today.

The former District Attorney says he’s had a successful career, and may need to think about what he will do next.

“I didn’t get enough votes after the 20,000 absentee ballots were counted, so I will not be going to family court. I just want to thank all of my supporters and the people of Broome County. It’s been a great opportunity for me to serve the people as District Attorney, and I’ll never forget that. I wish everybody well.”



At the time Levine was declared winner, there were about 12 hundred affidavit ballots that remained to be counted, along with some military votes, and contested ballots.