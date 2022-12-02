BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On December 14th and 15th, eight different Broome County Senior Centers will host a holiday luncheon at 11 a.m.

Families and friends are invited to visit loved ones and enjoy a nice meal in celebration of the holiday season.

Guests at each location will enjoy broccoli and cheese stuffed chicken, sides, and key lime pie cups for dessert.

Each center will be offering its own variety of holiday festivities.

Those who wish to attend must call one of the following senior centers by December 13th at Noon to make a reservation: