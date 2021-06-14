Holiday Inn shows off renovations done during pandemic shutdown

BINGHAMTON, NY – The Holiday Inn in downtown Binghamton is showing off what it was busy doing during the pandemic shutdown.

The hotel hosted an open house last week to highlight renovations to its rooms, lobby and banquet facilities.

There were displays of the various amenities offered in its ballrooms, tours of the guest rooms and complimentary snacks and entertainment.

All of the rooms and meeting spaces were outfitted with new curtains, lighting, and carpeting and additional suites were created by combining some of the rooms.

The Holiday Inn in Binghamton is owned and operated by Vista Hospitality.

Vice President of Operations Sam Kryger says the renovation had begun pre-COVID, but were ramped up while occupancy was low due to the pandemic.

“Complete renovations. So really why we’re doing the grand opening today is just to tell people we’re open for business. COVID’s on the way out, so we’re here for you,” he says.

Kryger says that the event was held for those who have not seen the space in the last year and a half.

He says the recent Binghamton University graduation was the first major event as the pandemic is subsiding.

For more information, or to book a room, call 722-1212.