APALACHIN, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A unique and whimsical activity day is coming to the Waterman Conservation Education Center.

Waterman Center is presenting its Wonderful Winter Wildlife Walk on December 15 at 1 p.m. The costumed guided walk will take guests on a journey along a decorated trail as they learn about the ways that different animals adapt to the cold weather. Throughout the event, guests can also enjoy refreshments and crafts.

The Family Reading Partnership will be on-site to provide every child in attendance with a free book.

Admission to the event includes a guided hike, crafts, and a free activity grab-bag.

Tickets are $8 per person with a $25 family maximum.

The center encourages families who are planning to attend to register in advance. To purchase tickets, visit watermancenter.org. Limited ticket sales will be available at the door.

Waterman Conservation Education Center is located at 403 Hilton Road in Apalachin.