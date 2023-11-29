JOHNSON CITY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Johnson City is getting in the holly, jolly spirit this weekend as it kicks of the holiday season with two festive events.

The community is invited to join village officials at the Johnson City Holiday parade on November 30. The event will be held at 7 p.m. and will last around an hour and a half. It will begin at the corner of Main Street and Lester Avenue and end at the Arch Street Bridge. Residents are reminded that the area will be congested, and traffic will be heavy during this time.

The celebration will continue into the weekend as the village hosts Lights on the Carousel. Guests will be able to ride the George F Johnson Carousel as it is decorated for the holidays and children will have the opportunity to meet and visit with Santa. The event will be held on December 1 and December 2 from 6 to 8 p.m.

For more information, visit Village of Johnson City on Facebook.