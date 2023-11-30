BROOME COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Despite widespread cancellations within the industry, Tri-Cities Opera is pressing on this holiday season by giving back to its community with a new schedule of shows and offering ticket exchanges to neighboring companies’ customers.

Tri-City Opera, who has entertained Binghamton’s opera fans since 1949, has shaken up it’s remaining ’23-’24 schedule by replacing postponed shows with no-cost popup carol concerts as a gift to the community during the season of giving as the company turns 75 in 2024.

After postponing All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914 to late 2024, TCO will substitute it with OPERAtion Holiday Cheer: Carols in the Community, the aforementioned half-hour popup concerts that are filled with holiday classics and will take place all over Broome County for everyone to enjoy Dec. 7 through Dec. 17, 2023

“I keep praying that projects like OPERAtion Holiday Cheer will show the broader population that at TCO we believe opera is for everyone,” TCO’s General Director, John Rozzoni, said in a press release.

Although Syracuse Opera, TCO’s sister company, has cancelled the remainder of the ’23-’24 schedule, Rozzoni extended an invitation of ticket exchanges to those in who’ve already purchased tickets to shows coming up in Binghamton as they “are sad and challenged by the situation many opera companies are facing,” Rozzoni said. The partnered companies began co-producing performances in 2022 to expand their resources and share production expenses in a struggling industry.

TCO’s spring lineup of performances Syracuse patrons can exchange for include The Fantasticks and The Barber of Seville. More information about these shows, as well as the popup carols can be found at Tricitiesopera.com.