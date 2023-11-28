BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A popular, charitable holiday tradition is stopping in Binghamton this weekend.

The Capital Region Toys for Tots Train is back for the holiday season. On December 2, guests can participate in various activities as they support the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program.

The train, hosted by Norfolk Southern and Amtrak while being powered by Dunkin, will make several scheduled stops along a route from Albany to Binghamton. Those in attendance will have the opportunity to meet Santa and enjoy treats while children collect stocking stuffers, coats, blankets, mittens, and more.

The train is scheduled to make stops at the following locations:

Delanson, NY – 1797 Main Street (Delanson Fire Co.) 09:30 to 10:00 a.m.

Cobleskill, NY – 610 E Main Street (Cobleskill Fire Dept.) 10:25 to 10:55 a.m.

Oneonta, NY – 70 Market Street (Rail Crossing) 12:05 to 12:40 p.m.

Bainbridge, NY – 5 Walnut Avenue (Rail Crossing) 1:30 to 2:00 p.m.

Binghamton, NY – 5 Holmes Place (Rail Stop) 3:20 to 4:00 p.m.

Through the Toys for Tots Program, the U.S. Marins Corps Reserve collects new, unwrapped toys each year to distribute to children in need across the area. With the help of several volunteers, the Capital Region Toys for Tots Campaign was previously chosen as the U.S. Marine Corps Toys for Tots National Campaign of the Year as well as the National Marine Local Community Organizers of the year. They are currently the third largest Toys for Tots campaign in the world.

Dunkin’ has partnered with Capital Region Toys for Tots for 15 consecutive years. This year’s campaign kicked off last month with a $25,000 donation from Dunkin’ franchisees, bringing Dunkin’s total support of the holiday collection campaign to $425,000 since 2009.

Capital Region Toys for Tots and the Marine Corps Reserve work with more than 250 community agencies in 14 counties across the New York State. They will support more than 200,000 children this holiday season.