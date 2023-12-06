TOWN OF UNION, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – An afternoon of holiday cheer is coming to Highland Park this weekend.

The Town of Union is hosting Christmas in the Park on December 10 from 1 to 5 p.m. The event will take place in the park’s Recreation Center and features a variety of fun activities for the whole family, ensuring everyone will have a happy holiday season.

Guests can enjoy live entertainment from the Southern Tier Barbershop Quartet and Will Stafford the Famous Juggler as well as an ice sculpture demonstration. There will also be performances from Friday at Fred’s, Dancescapes Dance Studio, and the JC Sophisticats Select Choir.

Additionally, those is attendance will have the opportunity to participate in several activities such as holiday ornament making, free pony rides, a snowboard inflatable ride, and many more. There will also be a stuff a bear table where guests can build their own bear for $15 or $25 for two bears. Santa Claus will be visiting families in his workshop for free pictures.

The event will conclude with a tree lighting ceremony and fireworks at 5 p.m.

Christmas in the Park is free and open to anyone who wishes to attend.

Highland Park is located at 801 Hooper Road in Endwell.