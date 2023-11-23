BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – If you’re looking for a way to spend Thanksgiving weekend, News Channel 34 has got you covered.

We’ve compiled a list of things to do this weekend that’ll ensure a fun time for the whole family. Whether you’re a sports fan, a lover of shopping, or just looking to get out of the house, the following events are for you.

Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shopping

No holiday is complete without a little shopping. Greater Binghamton will be home to tons of Black Friday and Small Businesses Saturday deals. Popular stores such as Kohls, GameStop, and JC Penney will all open at 5 a.m. on Friday while Dick’s House of Sport, Boscov’s, and Walmart will open their doors at 6. Shoppers can begin their journey at Target and T.J. Maxx at 7 as they wait for another holiday hotspot, Best Buy, to open at 10. Local small businesses will also be welcoming shoppers. Be sure to check out Buzz in Bing favorite, Mabel D Orr!

Holiday Light Displays

Get in the holiday spirit at Broome County’s Festival of Lights or Animal Adventure Park’s Jungle Bells! Festival of Lights will be open on Thanksgiving and runs from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday and from 5 to 10 Friday and Saturdays at Otsiningo Park. Jungle Bells will be closed on Thanksgiving Day but will reopen on Friday from 4 to 8 p.m.

Courtesy: Animal Adventure Park/Facebook

Winterfest at Tioga Downs Casino Resort

On Friday and Saturday, guests can ride around the Tioga Downs Racetrack on horse-pulled wagons to view the casino resort’s light display from 5 to 8:30 p.m.

Annual Binghamton Holiday Tree Lighting

Join the City of Binghamton on November 25 for its annual holiday tree lighting. The event will be held in downtown Binghamton’s Washinton Street Mall from 4 to 7 p.m. and will feature a free concert from Rick Pedro and Thomas Westcott and Friends as well as activities, shopping from local businesses, food, drinks, and all that downtown has to offer.

Roberson Musuem and Science Center

The Roberson is your go to destination for all things holiday decor as it hosts its annual “Home for the Holidays” event. With dozens of Christmas trees and dazzling holiday decorations, there is something for everyone to enjoy. Roberson is open from noon to 9 on Friday and noon to 5 on Saturday and Sunday.

Binghamton Black Bears Hockey

The Binghamton Black Bears are home this weekend. Come cheer on Binghamton’s hockey team as they take on the Danbury Hat Tricks at the Visions Veterans Memorial Arena on November 25 at 7 p.m. To purchase tickets, click here.

Live Music

Enjoy the many talents of Greater Binghamton with live music.

November 24:

Park Avenue Revue, The O’Neill Brothers, Straight Up at 2 p.m. at Thirsty’s Tavern in Binghamton

Rooster and the Roadhouse Horns at 7 p.m. at American Legion Post 1645 in Binghamton

Beard of Bees at 8 p.m. at McGirk’s Irish Pub

November 25:

Mailia with guests at 7 p.m. at the Bundy Museum in Binghamton

UnityGroups World Music Concert at 7 p.m. at First Congressional Church in Binghamton

Cavier at Grits at 9 p.m. at Red Jug Pub in Binghamton

Dick’s House of Sport Open Ice Skating

Dick’s has brought a new winter activity to Greater Binghamton with the recent opening of its ice rink. This weekend, families and individuals can head to House of Sport in Johnson City for open skating. Sessions will be held at various time. To check out more information and reserve a time slot, visit dickssportinggoods.com. Dick’s also offers a variety of indoor activities such as a rock-climbing wall, batting cages, and a golf simulator.

Local Fitness Classes

If you’re feeling active this weekend, be sure to check out one of the several gyms or fitness studios in Greater Binghamton. From The Pilates Salon in Endwell to Yoga Body Shop and Court Jester Athletic Club in Johnson City, there’s sure to be a place that fits all of your fitness needs.

Uncorked Creations Ceramic Studio

Visit Uncorked Creation Ceramic Studio to get a start on creating holiday pieces for yourself or your loved ones. The ceramic studio is open from noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 to 3 on Sunday. Uncorked Creations is located at 205 State Street, on the second and third floors.