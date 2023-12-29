BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Those looking to see the ball drop on New Year’s Eve won’t have to travel to New York City to do so.

Station 45 American Chop House is inviting the community to join it in ringing in 2024 as it hosts downtown Binghamton’s annual ball drop. The event used to take place outside of Social on State but will be held at its new location at 45 Lewis Street. The outdoor celebration is free and open to all who wish to attend. There will be fireworks as well.

Station 45 is opening its bar to guests aged 21 and older. Customers can enjoy adult beverages as well as a first look inside of the new restaurant from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Visions Federal Credit Union, Courtside Bar and Grill, and The Goldsmith have partnered with Station 45 for this event.