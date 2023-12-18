BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A beloved community leader is being remembered for her local impact with the return of an annual toy drive.

The Broome Tioga branch of the NAACP partnered with Greater Opportunities once again to hold the Majeedah Razzaq Holiday Toy Drive.

Razzaq was an employee of Greater Opportunities and was known for her dedication to justice. She was planning to host the toy drive in 2020 when she suddenly passed away due to COVID complications.

Razzaq, who didn’t celebrate Christmas, wanted to give every child an equal opportunity to enjoy the holidays.

Now, the program helps over 100 local children in need.

“Without us or without the drive of the community we wouldn’t be able to have this many toys to begin with. It’s kind of unfortunate because we do have a lot more people in emergency shelters which is due to the housing crisis. However, because were able to be strong, and be forward, and be powerful, we can create the amount of toys that we have,” said Broome-Tioga NAACP Toy Drive Chair Lutricia Colin.

The new toys were wrapped and donated to Greater Opportunities residents ranging from infants to teenagers.

Additionally, the NAAP will be hosting a free Black Santa Event on December 23 from 11:30 to 1:30.

Those in attendance will receive a photo with Santa as well as a free lunch.

The event will take place at NOMA at 30 Main Street in Binghamton.