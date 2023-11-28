WINDSOR, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Village of Windsor is kicking off the holiday season with the return of its 4th annual Santa Parade weekend.

Community members are invited to attend the Village Santa Parade on December 8 at 6:30 p.m. for an evening of fun, festive activities. The parade line up will begin at 5:30 at Windsor Bus Garage and will proceed south on Main Street. The parade will conclude at Church Street behind the Village Green where Santa and Mrs. Claus will be in attendance for visits, photos, treats, and more.

Those who missed Friday’s parade will have another opportunity to attend the event. The village will host its West Windsor Santa Parade on December 9 at 11 a.m., with the parade line up starting at 9:30 at the West Windsor Fire Station. The parade route will begin on Liberty highway before traveling to CR Weeks School, looping through parking lots, and returning to Liberty Highway. It will end around Marys Road and Pine Valley Road.

Parade organizers say they are always looking for more participants. If you or your group would like to join the event, you can contact Liz Pfister at (607)655-2023.