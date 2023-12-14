OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Furry friends and families will have the opportunity to meet Santa Claus on Saturday as a local dog park holds a festive pet event.

The Friends of The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park, also known as The Owego Dog Owners Group, is hosting Pet Photos with Santa on December 16. Located at the Dog Park within Hickories Park in Owego, guests can enjoy a photoshoot with their pet along with refreshments and information on how to get involved with the group. The group is asking for a $5 donation for each photo.

Photographs from the session will be sent directly to pet owners and posted on social media platforms. Staging for the shoot will take place in the park’s agility section, so that area will not be available until the event is over for training and other activities.

The Friends of The Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park is a group of local volunteers that keep the park functional and running. The park operates as a nonprofit and works to provide a safe location for exercise for both humans and pets.

For more information, visit Rebecca Weitsman Memorial Dog Park on Facebook.