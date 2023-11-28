OWEGO, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – A dazzling holiday tradition is returning to downtown Owego this weekend.

The Owego Historic Marketplace is hosting its Lights on the River on Friday.

The event serves as one of the village’s busiest shopping nights of the year and features a variety of fun, festive activities such as vendors, food, entertainment, and more.

Co-Chair of Lights on the River Pat Hansen says the evening has an old-fashioned Christmas feel. She says the theme this year is Who-Ville but with an Owego twist.

Several stores and restaurants are participating in the event and will feature special holiday deals.

“It’s make it or break it for many small businesses. This is when the most people come and see everything, buy, have gifts, enjoy the restaurants, and things like that. That’s true all over the country but the holiday season is one of the biggest sales times. So, we try to put out best foot forward,” said Hansen.

Lights on the River will be held from 5 to 9 p.m., with fireworks starting at 8:30.

It is one of several holiday shopping events that take place over the winter.

Next, the historic district will hold ‘Moonlight Madness,’ an extended shopping hour.

For more detailed information, visit owego.org.