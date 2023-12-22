BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The Broome-Tioga NAACP is celebrating the season with an inclusive holiday event.

Black Santa will take a break from checking his naughty and nice lists on December 23 to visit the North of Main Community Center for a day of festivities. Held from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., guests will be able to take pictures with Santa, enjoy a free meal, and learn more about local activism.

The event is free and open to all who wish to join. Snack sacks will be provided to children in attendance and soup and sandwiches will be served for lunch.

For more information, call the NAACCP at (607)444-1188 or email btnaacp@gmail.com.

The NAACP partnered with NoMa and the NYS Division of Human Rights for this event.