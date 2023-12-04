BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – The First Lady of Christmas is making her way to the Ross Park Zoo for a special event.

The Ross Park Zoo is inviting the community to its Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus event. Taking place in the Wolf Woods building, guests can visit Mrs. Claus for photos and treats while enjoying all that the zoo has to offer. Additionally, families can feed grain to Rudolph’s best friends as the Zoo’s resident goats and sheep will be in attendance.

Cookies and Cocoa with Mrs. Claus will take place on December 9, December 10, December 16, and December 17 from 10 a.m. to noon. Those who attend the event on December 9 will also be able to enjoy live Christmas music performed by members of the Tri-Cities opera at 10:30 and 11:30.

Tickets are $13 for non-zoo members and $10 for members. Children 2 and under can attend for free. Admission to the zoo is included in the price of a ticket. To purchase, visit rossparkzoo.org. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event.

The Zoo is offering a special discount for large groups. Use code: FAMILY at checkout for 20% off ticket purchases of $50 or more.

The Ross Park Zoo is open to the general public from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day. The winter admission rate is $7 for non-members ages 13 and up and $5 for children ages 3 to 12. Zoo members and children 2 and under are free.