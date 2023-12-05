VESTAL, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Jolly ‘Ol Saint Nicholas is taking a break from his busy schedule to join Matthews Subaru for an annual event.

Matthews is hosting Free Pet and Kid Photos with Santa on December 8 to benefit the Broome County Humane Society. Community members are invited to bring their children and leashed pets to the dealership from 4 to 6 p.m. for a free picture with Santa.

Guests will receive one free photo in a souvenir sleeve. Additional photos can be purchased for a $5 donation which will directly benefit the Broome County Humane Society. Free pet and human refreshments will be served as well.

Additionally, the Humane Society will be in attendance handing out adoption applications to potential pet parents.

The event is part of Subaru’s “Share the Love” promotion. From now until January 2, 2024, with the sale or lease of every new vehicle, Subaru and Matthews will donate a total of $300 to the charity of the car buyer’s choice. Buyers have the option of choosing from organizations such as the BC Humane Society, Binghamton YWCA, Make A Wish, National Parks Foundation,

Meals on Wheels, and ASPCA.

Matthews Subaru will also be accepting pet supply donations until January 2. Held in the showroom, the dealership is collecting items such as Pedigree pet food, cleaning supplies, toys,

leashes, collars, and many more. All donations will go to the Humane Society.

Matthews Subaru is located at 3013 Old Vestal Road, behind Lowe’s.